Argus Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.84.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In other news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 61.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.