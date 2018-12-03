Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

ASX ALL opened at A$24.19 ($17.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of A$17.20 ($12.20) and a 1-year high of A$25.52 ($18.10).

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aristocrat Leisure Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.27 (ALL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/aristocrat-leisure-limited-plans-final-dividend-of-0-27-all.html.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of gaming machines and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers a range of products and services, including electronic gaming machines, Web, mobile, and social gaming and casino management systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.