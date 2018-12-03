Aristocrat Leisure Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.27 (ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.
ASX ALL opened at A$24.19 ($17.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of A$17.20 ($12.20) and a 1-year high of A$25.52 ($18.10).
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of gaming machines and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers a range of products and services, including electronic gaming machines, Web, mobile, and social gaming and casino management systems.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.