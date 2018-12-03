ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW) Position Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,301 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.11% of ARK Web x.0 ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 1,026.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 179,945 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 287.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,169 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $53.98 on Monday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

