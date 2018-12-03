ArQule (ARQL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArQule has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,809,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 363,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

