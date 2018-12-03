ARRIS International (ARRS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.73 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ARRIS International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

ARRIS International stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ARRIS International has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. ARRIS International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ARRIS International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ARRIS International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in ARRIS International by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ARRIS International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARRIS International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ARRIS International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.