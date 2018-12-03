ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

ARRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ARRS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,463. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ARRIS International has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ARRIS International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

