Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 357.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

