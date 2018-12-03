Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $69.12 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

