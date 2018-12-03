Ashmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 102,945 Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Ashmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,000. Shopify accounts for about 0.9% of Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 92.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 643.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $152.66 on Monday. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -363.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 102,945 Shopify Inc (SHOP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ashmore-wealth-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-102945-shopify-inc-shop.html.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.