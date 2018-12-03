Ashtead Group (AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,360.67 ($30.85).

AHT stock opened at GBX 1,759 ($22.98) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe acquired 13,933 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, for a total transaction of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

