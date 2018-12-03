ASML Holding NV (ASML) Short Interest Up 36.9% in November

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,277 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 2,001,910 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,505,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ASML by 12.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ASML by 30.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ASML by 50.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 21.6% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $171.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. ASML has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Santander raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

