ASOS plc (ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,232.20 ($94.50).

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

ASC opened at GBX 4,958 ($64.79) on Monday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total value of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

