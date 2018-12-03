AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $140,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AZN opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/astrazeneca-plc-azn-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.