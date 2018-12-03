Atkore International Group (ATKR) PT Set at $26.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ATKR opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.79. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $477.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $612,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,810,000 after buying an additional 509,278 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 711,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 60,499 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

