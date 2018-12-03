Atonomi Market Cap Tops $963,723.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $963,723.00 and approximately $22,678.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.02363772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00135519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00189269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.09850415 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,866,762 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

