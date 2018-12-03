AtriCure (ATRC) and Delcath Systems (DCTH) Financial Comparison

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AtriCure and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $174.72 million 7.32 -$26.89 million ($0.83) -40.00 Delcath Systems $2.71 million 1.07 -$45.11 million N/A N/A

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -10.41% -16.92% -9.99% Delcath Systems -893.18% N/A -296.33%

Summary

AtriCure beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

