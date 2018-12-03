Augean plc (AUG) Insider Christopher Mills Sells 573,333 Shares

Augean plc (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills sold 573,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £315,333.15 ($412,038.61).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Christopher Mills acquired 300,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,921.60).

On Wednesday, November 21st, Christopher Mills acquired 25,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

AUG opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Monday. Augean plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.35 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.44 ($0.88).

Augean Company Profile

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

