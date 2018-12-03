Ausquest Ltd (AQD) Insider Christopher (Chris) Ellis Purchases 20,239,305 Shares

Ausquest Ltd (ASX:AQD) insider Christopher (Chris) Ellis purchased 20,239,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$404,786.10 ($287,082.34).

AQD stock opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Ausquest Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

Ausquest Company Profile

AusQuest Limited explores and evaluates mineral resources in Australia, Africa, and Peru. The company explores for a range of commodities and minerals, including magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group element sulphides, copper, iron oxide, gold, manganese, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Balladonia nickel-copper project covering approximately 940 square kilometers; Gibson Soak nickel-copper project covering approximately 250 square kilometers; Jimberlana nickel-copper project covering approximately 130 square kilometers; Glenayle nickel-copper project; and Blue Billy zinc project located in Western Australia.

