AutoZone (AZO) Price Target Raised to $985.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $850.00 to $985.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.01.

AZO stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $814.39. 8,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,588. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $842.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.27 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 57.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.21, for a total value of $4,046,768.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $203,000. Natixis purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,259,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

