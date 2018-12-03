Avinger Inc (AVGR) Short Interest Down 87.8% in November

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,223 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 1,851,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.31 on Monday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

