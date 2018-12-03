AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Separately, Investec assumed coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 176,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,333. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.10. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

