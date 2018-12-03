Aviva PLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 91,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

