Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $156.96 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/aviva-plc-reduces-position-in-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.