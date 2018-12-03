Axa Grows Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TLRD stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axa Grows Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/axa-grows-position-in-tailored-brands-inc-tlrd.html.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.