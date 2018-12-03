Axa Sells 21,200 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)

Axa lessened its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.58% of Vera Bradley worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $357,951.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,496.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $472,493.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,314 shares of company stock worth $18,529,999. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

