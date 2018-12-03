AXT (AXTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised AXT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AXTI stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AXT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 498,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,320,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.