Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $1.69 Million in Uxin Ltd (UXIN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 248,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uxin in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.70 target price for the company.

UXIN stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Uxin Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

