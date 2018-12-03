Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 630,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

TRV stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/baird-financial-group-inc-has-10-78-million-holdings-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.