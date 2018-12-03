Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.71 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 225,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $66.22 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

