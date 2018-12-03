Banco Santander S.A. Has $218,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $143.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $145.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

