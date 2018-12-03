Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Stake Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,139,000 after buying an additional 920,056 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 561,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 472,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 226,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 224,908 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, August 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

