Bank of America Corp DE Has $101,000 Stake in Bilibili Inc – (BILI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,300,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $17.30 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

BILI opened at $15.61 on Monday. Bilibili Inc – has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Has $101,000 Stake in Bilibili Inc – (BILI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-101000-stake-in-bilibili-inc-bili.html.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.