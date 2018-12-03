Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,373 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 204,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 796,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

