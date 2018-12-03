Bank of America Trims Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Target Price to $27.00

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of BHGE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. 49,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,475,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 67,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

