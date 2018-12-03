Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,483,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,820,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,853,000 after purchasing an additional 768,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,005,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,768,000 after purchasing an additional 399,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 1,251.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.02. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 45.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $62,438.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at $353,144.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

