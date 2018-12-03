Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

