Barry Phelps Buys 35,000 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Barry Phelps acquired 35,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,082.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. 99,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,115. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.86. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth about $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

