Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 27500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Barsele Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/barsele-minerals-bme-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-50.html.

About Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.