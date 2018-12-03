Basf (BAS) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Macquarie set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.14 ($99.00).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €64.37 ($74.85) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12-month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

