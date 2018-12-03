Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $133,342.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $133,342.00 and $2,959.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 168,651,906 coins and its circulating supply is 165,124,734 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.