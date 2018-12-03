Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Beigene worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Beigene by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth $33,377,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth $24,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,255. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $508,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,895 shares of company stock worth $13,667,657. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

