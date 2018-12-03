Bela (BELA) One Day Volume Tops $1,855.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Bela has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $592,750.00 and approximately $1,855.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 45,649,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,846,576 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

