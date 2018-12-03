Belden Inc. (BDC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Belden worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 46.9% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henk Derksen bought 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $76,773.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.41. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

