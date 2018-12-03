Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,125,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 448,157 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.95.
BLPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.16.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock bought 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $560,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,850. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,274,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Bellerophon Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of VHCP Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VHCP Management III LLC owned 3.88% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
