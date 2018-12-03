Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Qualys (QLYS)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $352,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,384.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $133,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,800,796.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,425. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Qualys by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Qualys by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116,753 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 106,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.