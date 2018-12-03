BidaskClub Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Sell

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $18.18 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $714.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.92.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $323,887.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $394,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,526 shares of company stock worth $2,284,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 111,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

