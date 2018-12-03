BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (BDVSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About BIDVEST GRP LTD/S

The Bidvest Group Limited operates as a services, trading, and distribution company. The company operates through seven divisions: Services, Freight, Automotive, Office and Print, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Electrical. It retails new and pre-owned motor vehicles and tires; and offers car and van rental services, vehicle service and repairs, auctions, chauffer drives, and coaches, as well as door to door transfers.

