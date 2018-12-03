BigUp 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BigUp has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $39,536.00 and $0.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019259 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006487 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005921 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00002333 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

