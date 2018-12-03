Biocept (BIOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 4129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 456.20% and a negative net margin of 715.42%. Analysts expect that Biocept Inc will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/biocept-bioc-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-00.html.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.