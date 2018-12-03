Biomerica (BMRA) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Critical Contrast

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 8 6 0 2.43

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Biomerica does not pay a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $5.56 million 4.56 -$1.46 million ($0.17) -16.53 DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.99 billion 2.14 -$1.55 billion $2.66 14.41

Biomerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENTSPLY SIRONA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -31.75% -41.73% -34.79% DENTSPLY SIRONA -41.97% 8.68% 5.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Biomerica on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. It operates in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and internationally. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. The company also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, it provides dental technology products, including dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialist, and dental laboratories; and dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories. Further, the company offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. It markets and sells dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

